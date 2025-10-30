SNAP deadline: More than 450K Minnesotans could lose benefits on Nov. 1

The Brief SNAP benefits could run out for recipients in Minnesota on Nov. 1, if no deal on the federal government shutdown is reached by lawmakers. Most recent data shows that more than 450,000 people in Minnesota depend on SNAP, with half the recipients being seniors and children. Midwestern states such as North Dakota (57,129 residents), South Dakota (75,282), Wisconsin (689,315), Michigan (1.5 million) and Illinois (1.9 million) also benefit from the program.



As benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are set to expire for millions of Americans on Nov. 1 without a deal in Congress to end a government shutdown, new data shows that more than 450,000 Minnesotans could be affected.

Minnesotans on SNAP

What we know:

The program, formerly referred to as food stamps, currently benefits 41 million recipients throughout the U.S.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the program plays, "a critical role in reducing poverty, improving health and economic outcomes, supporting people who are paid low wages, and serving as the first line of defense against hunger during economic downturns."

In Minnesota, 7.8% of the population participates in the program – a total of 451,966 people as of May 2025.

The data places the Land of 10,00 Lakes at the 7th lowest rate in the country. Neighboring Wisconsin currently has 11.8% of its population (or 689,315 residents) benefiting from the program.

Meanwhile, North Dakota (57,129 residents) and South Dakota (75,282) remain lower than Minnesota, as Michigan (1.5 million) and Illinois (1.9 million) currently outpace the state.

Government shutdown

The backstory:

At the crux of the government shutdown, Democrats are pushing their Republican colleagues to restore healthcare tax credits eliminated under the "One, Big, Beautiful" omnibus bill passed earlier this year.

Democrats collectively say the tax credits save people on the Affordable Care Act thousands of dollars each year, while Republicans seem willing to negotiate on the tax credits, but demand the Democrats pass a government funding bill first.

The stalemate began on Oct. 1, 2025, and seemingly has no end in sight as each party stands firm in their position, with each claiming to benefit their constituents.

How you can help

What you can do:

Food shelves throughout Minnesota say the best way to actively help those in need is to donate supplies locally.

A comprehensive list of food shelves in Minnesota can be found here.

Restaurants offering free food

Local perspective:

Several restaurants throughout Minnesota have begun to promote community services, such as offering free meals ahead of the deadline.

An updated list of current establishments can be found here.

Avoid scams

Dig deeper:

A fraudulent text claiming that SNAP recipients qualify for $1,000 emergency food relief has authorities warning of scams.

Officials warn that the scam is designed to steal personal information, and those contacted are urged not to click links or share personal information, then contact their caseworker if they have any questions.