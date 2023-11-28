Small plane lands on road, strikes car in Brooklyn Park

A pilot landed a small aircraft on a Brooklyn Park road and hit a car on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a pilot took off from Crystal Airport and during the flight, the aircraft lost power, and he had to make an emergency landing on County Road 81 near West Broadway.

During the descent, the pilot struck a power line and collided with a vehicle. The pilot and driver both suffered minor injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital to be further evaluated while the pilot remained on the scene.

