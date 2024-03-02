Small plane crash kills 2 men near Afton, Minnesota

article

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed near a house in Afton on Saturday, according to officials.

The crash happened in a residential area on the 15000 block of Afton Hills Drive South. Washington County officials say dispatch started receiving calls around 9:43 a.m. reporting a possible explosion.

At the scene, crews located a small airplane fully engulfed in flames near a residential home. Two men, an 85-year-old from White Bear Lake and a 65-year-old from Baytown Township, were killed in the crash.

Officials said the nearby house was not damaged, and people were home at the time. But, there appears to be some smoke damage to the corner of the garage.

The plane that crashed was a Globe GC1 airplane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident. Officials did not say what caused the plane to crash.

