Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police

A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents around 8:40 a.m. at the end of West 34th Street

Responding officers found the home on fire, and two officers helped escort an elderly couple safely out from the second floor. Both the officers and residents were later treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will include arson, according to a statement from police.

There have been no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.