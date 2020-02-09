Singles hit the slopes at Afton Alps for chairlift speed dating

article

Minnesota singles got a chance to meet new people and enjoy the fresh snow at Afton Alps on Sunday.

The ski resort held its fourth chair lift speed dating. As part of the matching-making event, love-seekers filled out surveys ahead of time then were paired up with potential matches at the chair lift.

They either hit it off or, if not, it's not necessarily all downhill from there. Adventure-seeking singles can decide if they want to go on another ride or head inside with their match for drinks and conversation.

"You know it's hard to find people who enjoy the same activities as you and this is a great way for people that love to come out and enjoy skiing," said Bessy Muller of Afton Alps.

"There have been a few love connections in the past for sure," she added. "Today, it's looking like theres a handful of people that has stayed with the same partner so I feel like that's success."