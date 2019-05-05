Australian vegan takes neighbors to court because she doesn't like the smell of fish being barbecued
An Australian vegan woman was so furious that she could smell her neighbors' barbecue from their backyard, she took her "vegan beef" to the state's highest court.
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Hurricane Dorian
It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple: can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.
Moose found wandering around UND's football stadium
Can a moose play football? The University of North Dakota may soon find out.
Maid of honor shows up to sister’s wedding in giant T-rex costume
When Christina Meador was asked to be the maid of honor at her sister’s wedding in Nebraska, she was told she could wear whatever she wanted, so naturally she showed up in a giant inflatable dinosaur costume.
Teen's junk food diet caused him to go blind, study reveals
A teenager reportedly went deaf and blind due to his junk food diet, according to a study released on Monday.
Gate agent entertains delayed passengers with ‘worst driver's license picture' contest
Getting delayed at the airport isn’t exactly the recipe for a happy traveler, but one airline employee working at a gate in Orlando did their best to liven up an otherwise dreary situation.
Woman thought she had water in her ear, doctors find brown recluse spider
A Kansas woman went to see a doctor because she thought she had water in her ear. Imagine her shock when doctors pulled out a brown recluse spider!
Raiders edge Packers on 80-yard field in Winnipeg
Daniel Carson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining, and the Oakland Raiders earned a bizarre 22-21 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night on a field that was shortened to 80 yards over concerns about player safety.
Can't get enough pumpkin spice? Grab a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam
Hormel Foods Corp. announced on Wednesday that they’re unveiling their take on the popular fall flavor by kicking off the season with Pumpkin Spice Spam.
Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'
If 'Moana' and 'marijuana' sounds the same to you, you're not alone.
Man cracks his neck, lands in hospital with stroke
A man in Oklahoma experienced a frightening and bizarre medical emergency that could have you changing something you may do often.