Minnesota shoppers rush to buy groceries, gifts ahead of winter storm

Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
19
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Minnesota shoppers rush to buy groceries, gifts ahead of winter storm

By
Published 
Updated 10:42PM
Weather
FOX 9

Shoppers make last dash for supplies, gifts ahead of winterstorm in Minnesota

With the forecast for the next few days looking rocky, shoppers packed Cub Foods looking to stock up ahead of the winterstorm.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many Minnesota shoppers are hoping to avoid potential white-out conditions later this week. That means a rush to buy ingredients and getting holiday shopping done earlier than usual.

It's the time of year for family, friends and food. But the grocery store frenzy is coming a few days ahead of schedule.

At Cub Foods in Eden Prairie, the mad dash to get shopping done ahead of the storm started Monday and the workers are prepared for it to continue Wednesday.

"I think that everybody's in line getting their things, getting lots of stuff, beating the storm so they don't have to go out tomorrow," said shopper Marla Nybo.

"You put off other things. I was supposed to be wrapping presents today. That was on the agenda. But no, we're shopping instead," said shopper Marcia Stoub.

These shoppers bought the holiday essentials and then some as they stock up before the storm. They told FOX 9 that the stores were well stocked and they found what they were looking for.

"I bought stuff for sandwiches," Nybo said. "We're going to be traveling during the storm. We're hoping we don't get caught in it too much."

Minnesota shoppers are buying not just groceries but also last-minute gifts.

"Christmas literally came out of the blue, so I'm just trying to go get some stuff for my family," said Hana Mamo, who was shopping at the Mall of America on Tuesday.

Shoppers at the mall encountered other shoppers with the same idea. Some stores had lines outside the store.