Minnesota shoppers rush to buy groceries, gifts ahead of winter storm

Many Minnesota shoppers are hoping to avoid potential white-out conditions later this week. That means a rush to buy ingredients and getting holiday shopping done earlier than usual.

It's the time of year for family, friends and food. But the grocery store frenzy is coming a few days ahead of schedule.

At Cub Foods in Eden Prairie, the mad dash to get shopping done ahead of the storm started Monday and the workers are prepared for it to continue Wednesday.

"I think that everybody's in line getting their things, getting lots of stuff, beating the storm so they don't have to go out tomorrow," said shopper Marla Nybo.

"You put off other things. I was supposed to be wrapping presents today. That was on the agenda. But no, we're shopping instead," said shopper Marcia Stoub.

These shoppers bought the holiday essentials and then some as they stock up before the storm. They told FOX 9 that the stores were well stocked and they found what they were looking for.

"I bought stuff for sandwiches," Nybo said. "We're going to be traveling during the storm. We're hoping we don't get caught in it too much."

Minnesota shoppers are buying not just groceries but also last-minute gifts.

"Christmas literally came out of the blue, so I'm just trying to go get some stuff for my family," said Hana Mamo, who was shopping at the Mall of America on Tuesday.

Shoppers at the mall encountered other shoppers with the same idea. Some stores had lines outside the store.