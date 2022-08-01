Shooting into vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis under investigation

Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis early Monday morning.

Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle between 2-3 a.m. Monday on an entrance ramp to I-35W, near the 28th Street overpass. The vehicle officers were focusing on had numerous bullet holes.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras from overnight also showed authorities on I-35W closing lanes of traffic while they investigated the incident just south of downtown Minneapolis.

Authorities haven't released any information on what happened or on any injuries as of this writing.