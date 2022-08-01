Expand / Collapse search

Shooting into vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis under investigation

Minneapolis
A shooting was reported on or near Interstate 35W early Monday morning. Around 2-3 a.m., Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle on an I-35W entrance ramp; there were several bullet holes in the vehicle. Traffic cameras showed police on the freeway apparently collecting evidence. Officials haven't commented on the incident.

Minneapolis police surrounded a vehicle between 2-3 a.m. Monday on an entrance ramp to I-35W, near the 28th Street overpass. The vehicle officers were focusing on had numerous bullet holes.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras from overnight also showed authorities on I-35W closing lanes of traffic while they investigated the incident just south of downtown Minneapolis. 

Authorities haven't released any information on what happened or on any injuries as of this writing. 