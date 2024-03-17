Shooting in parking lot of Bloomington mosque prompts increased security

article

A shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of a Bloomington mosque prompted a large police presence and enhanced security for the mosque.

According to Bloomington police, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 8200 block of Park Avenue, near the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. Once officers arrived, they witnessed several cars leaving the area.

Police say they made contact with people inside and outside the building, and it was reported the suspects had left the scene.

There were no injuries reported at the scene, law enforcement said. Witnesses told police a verbal altercation between several people started inside a restroom. Many people were asked to leave and were escorted to the parking lot.

Shortly after the people left the building, several gunshots were heard in the parking lot, police said. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot of the mosque.

According to law enforcement, no suspects were found at the scene.

Dar Al-Farooq said in a post on social media that the individuals involved in the incident are not known to their community, and that they will be enhancing their security measures to ensure the safety of their community members. The mosque also said prayer services would continue as usual.

Police say this incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information can call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.