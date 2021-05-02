Shooting at St. Paul house party leaves 4 injured

Four people were wounded in a shooting at a house party early Sunday in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Selby Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers learned that about 100 people were at a house party when at least one person started shooting.

Officers found dozens of shell casings outside of the home and found that several buildings and parked cars were struck by gunfire.

A short time later, three gunshot wound victims—a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- showed up at a hospital. All were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was later identified, as well.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.