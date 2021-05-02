3 injured in shooting near Capitol in St. Paul

article

Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday near the Capitol in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 1:33 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when they heard gunfire. They drove to a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street and found multiple shooting victims.

Two victims were transported by medics to the hospital, while a third had been transported in a private vehicle. All of the victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.