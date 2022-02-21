Expand / Collapse search
Shooting at St. Paul funeral home leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:47PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

A shooting outside a funeral home in St. Paul has left one person dead. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a funeral home in St. Paul left one person dead on Monday and three others hurt.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. 

Police update public on deadly shooting outside St. Paul funeral home

St. Paul police provide an update on February 21, 2022 after a deadly shooting left one person dead and multiple others injured as a funeral service was ongoing in the city.

At the scene, police found four victims: a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the throat, a man in his 20s who had been grazed in the face by a bullet, a man in his 30s who had been shot in the neck, and a man in his 20s who was shot in the stomach, back, and a leg.

All the victims were rushed to the hospital where the 28-year-old man was ultimately pronounced dead. The man who was shot multiple times is currently listed in critical condition while the other two victims are being treated for their injuries.

The investigation at the funeral home is ongoing. The exact circumstances of the shooting are unknown but officers say there were multiple people firing shots.

The funeral was for Casanova Carter, who was gunned down on February 1 along the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul.

"Today, his family and friends and loved ones gathered to lay him to rest and, unfortunately, there was a shooting that took another man's life," said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects involved. They are asking anyone involved to call 651-266-5650.

"It's a tragedy on top of a tragedy," said Linders. "A family was gathered to mourn and celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim of Monday's shooting.

The shooting marks St. Paul's eighth homicide.