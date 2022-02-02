St. Paul Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in West Side neighborhood

The St. Paul Police Department says a 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in St. Paul's West Side neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived inside a residence on the 700 block of Winslow Avenue, they found a man, later identified as Casanova G. Carter of St. Paul, who had been shot.

St. Paul fire medics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene. This does not appear to be a random shooting, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.