Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina leads to brief lockdown

Authorities are investigating a shooting at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. on Monday. An officer working in the mall heard the single shot that was fired and responded near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is just inside door No. 13 at the mall. Other police officers from Edina and other police departments also responded to the shopping center.

Edina Police determined the suspect fired a handgun into the ground and quickly fled, jumping into an awaiting vehicle outside the mall. The suspect was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officers conducted a search inside the mall to make sure everyone was safe, and the mall did go into lockdown for about 45 minutes. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.

Police continue to interview witnesses, with the incident still under investigation. Police said they're working with the mall to gather video evidence.

This shooting comes after several incidents at area malls, which has people scrutinizing security at places like Mall of America. In the days before Christmas in 2022, when a teenager was fatally shot at the Mall of America in Bloomington - the incident was the third gun-related incident at the mall in 2022.

The fatal shooting led Mall of America to announce it would conduct "periodic and unannounced bag checks" at the 27 entrances to the mall, as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.