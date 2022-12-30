After shooting, Mall of America to check bags, add more security

article

A week after a fatal shooting inside the Mall of America, the megamall in Bloomington says it's beefing up its security.

Mall of America announced on Thursday an enhanced security plan that includes "periodic and unannounced bag checks" at the 27 entrances to the mall, as well as additional security officers and Bloomington police officers.

The mall says this is in addition to its "extensive system" of cameras, officers and specialized units, including K9s, bike patrol and plainclothes officers. Guns are already banned at Mall of America.

The mall is facing increasing scrutiny after three separate shootings this year including shots being fired at a Nike store and a man attempting to rob a hat store while armed with a rifle.