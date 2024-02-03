Shooting at Minneapolis home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Police

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a Minneapolis home in which one person died, and two others were injured on Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to a shooting inside a house just before 11 a.m. on the 3800 block of East 39th Street. The preliminary information suggests a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were shot by an 18-year-old man. Police said the teenager then shot himself and died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting but said the 57-year-old man is believed to be the father of the 18-year-old. Authorities did not share further details about the victim's injuries, but the men are expected to survive.

The medical examiner will release the teenager's name along with the manner and cause of death.

The shooting remains under investigation.