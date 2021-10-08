Sheriff releases video of deadly chase in Maplewood, Minn.

New video shows the moments as deputies pursued a vehicle in Ramsey County last month, shortly before a crash that left two teens dead.

The new video shows police following the vehicle on Larpenteur Avenue ahead of the crash on September 3 in Maplewood.

Last month, the sheriff's office said its deputies tried to stop the vehicle that had been reported stolen when the driver took off starting the chase.

Deputies said the driver later crashed in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street, leaving two teens inside the vehicle dead and two others seriously hurt. The driver, however, was able to run away. He was arrested in the days that followed.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, is charged with vehicular homicide in the crash. The boys who were killed were also identified as 15-year-old Alyjah Thomas and 14-year-old Marcoz Paramo.