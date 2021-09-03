2 people killed in crash as driver took off from deputies in Maplewood

Two people died after a vehicle that sped away from deputies in Maplewood, Minnesota crashed Friday afternoon along Larpenteur Avenue.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near Chamber Street. According to deputies, they spotted and attempted to stop a wanted stolen vehicle in the area of Beebe Road North and Holloway Avenue East when the driver took off.

Deputies say they lost sight of the vehicle near Larpenteur and Clarence Street. Shortly after, they came across the crash scene about three blocks to the west.

At the crash scene, three people in the vehicle had run away on foot while two others remained inside with serious injuries. Deputies say the two people left behind received medical treatment but later died.

Two of the individuals that ran away were taken into custody. The driver, however, has still not been arrested. Deputies say he has a "significant auto theft history."

The Minnesota State Patrol is now assisting the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in the crash investigation.