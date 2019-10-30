'She was a fighter': Brooklyn Park Police Department mourns officer who passed away from cancer

article

The Brooklyn Park community is grieving after one of the city’s officers passed away after a battle with cancer.

Officer Emily Krob was 38 years old, born and raised in the community she spent her career protecting.

“Emily went out in her fashion,” said Brooklyn Park Police Lt. Toni Weinbeck and Krob’s friend. “It’s kinda the girl she was.”

Passing away at exactly 10:29 a.m. on 10/29, Tuesday was a year to the day since Officer Krob learned she had Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of the soft tissue.

Suddenly after spending years patrolling the streets with stints as a resource officer at Champlin Park High School and a detective, Krob spent the last 12 months trading her time between chemotherapy and radiation.



In August, her health started to look up, but scans before a surgery to remove the original tumor found more tumors.

“She was a fighter,” said Lt. Weinbeck. “She continued to fight until the absolute last moment that she had.”



Throughout her fight, Krob was humbled by the community and her department rallying around her. Her colleagues sold pins and bracelets to help raise funds. Then, there was the Unite and Fight fundraiser. The year the fundraiser started, Krob was in the ring helping raise money for another first responder in need, but this past March, she was the grateful recipient.



“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Krob in the promotional video for the fundraiser. “I love each and everyone of you. Thank you.”

It's that positive attitude, Lt. Weinbeck says she is going to miss the most. She spoke with her dear friend the night before she passed.

“She continuously had a smile,” said Lt. Weinbeck. “And you think of going through the worse of the worse and even with that she’s had a smile, she’s been upbeat. She’s been fighting.”

Funeral arrangements are underway. The service will likely take place at Brooklyn Park's community activity center next week.

