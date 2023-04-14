Body of man missing since December believed to have been found

The body believed to be Shawn Mooring, who went missing in December, was found Friday morning.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says search teams looking for 25-year-old Mooring were in the area around Silver Lake in Cleveland Township when they found a body in the cattails and trees along the southeastern shoreline of the lake.

The boy is believed to be that of Mooring, the sheriff's office said. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will officially identify the body and determine the man's cause of death.

Mooring, of Cleveland Township, has been missing since Dec. 13, 2022. The Minnesota BCA said Mooring was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022, after he walked away from the family farm the night before. He was last seen on foot and was not properly dressed for the weather conditions, the BCA said.