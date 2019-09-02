Severe thunderstorms possible in MN, WI Labor Day evening

Some Labor Day severe thunderstorms are possible, with heavy wind gusts as one of the threats to the Minnesota area.

From Faribault, Minnesota to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight into Tuesday.

Damaging winds of 60 mph or more are possible. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and torrential downpours could also accompany this weather.

Outside the line between Faribault and Eau Claire, there is a slight risk of severe weather.

Check back in with FOX9.com and the FOX 9 Weather App throughout the evening for the latest updates.