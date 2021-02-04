Senate GOP would cut Minneapolis funding to pay for outside police help

Minnesota Senate Republicans are proposing to cut Minneapolis's funding to repay cities that send police into the city to deal with disorder.

The proposal is the Senate GOP's answer to Gov. Tim Walz, who is pushing a $35 million security fund that would cover Minneapolis's costs of having other cities provide police help during the March trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd. Republicans consider Walz's fund a "Minneapolis bailout" and are blocking it.

"Minneapolis has to pay their bills," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said at a news conference.

Minutes before the GOP news conference, Walz's spokesman released a December letter from Senate Republicans asking the Democratic governor to consider a $7.6 million funding request from Minneapolis Police to prevent future rioting. Gazelka did not dispute sending the letter but did not directly answer why he had changed his mind about MPD assistance now.

Minneapolis has about $137,000 in unpaid bills for mutual aid from the summer 2020 rioting after Floyd's death, a Gazelka spokeswoman said.

The Senate GOP bill would lower Minneapolis's local government aid funding to repay other municipalities for providing police help. Walz's $35 million special fund would allow Minneapolis to use state money to repay agencies. The governor has asked lawmakers to pass his proposal by Feb. 8, one month before the scheduled March 8 start of Chauvin's trial. Three other ex-cops charged in Floyd's death are scheduled to stand trial in August.

The governor said failure to pass the $35 million fund would "hamper" security plans around the Chauvin trial. But his public safety commissioner, John Harrington, expressed confidence that the state would hit its target for police help well before the trial begins.

It's not clear whether Minneapolis will even make the aid request for Chauvin's trial. On Wednesday, Harrington said the state was heavily involved in setting up a unified command structure, meaning the state could be in charge of repaying cities that provide police help. The state will aso already be paying for assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard, though many National Guard costs are federally reimbursable.