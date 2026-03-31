Allianz Field Great Lawn Concert Series announced for summer 2026
(FOX 9) - Allianz Field says it will be turning up the volume this summer with its first-ever Great Lawn Concert Series.
Allianz Field Great Lawn Concert Series
What we know:
Allianz Field will host seven tribute bands over six summer nights, featuring music from the late-60s to today’s hits.
The shows will cover pop, rock and adult contemporary genres, organizers have promised.
What they're saying:
"We’re incredibly excited to launch our first-ever summer concert series and welcome world-class artists to our stadium," Allianz Field General Manager Justin Borrell said in a statement. "Allianz Field was built to be a premier entertainment destination, and this concert series shows the growth of being more than just a sports venue; it's a gathering place for music, culture and community."
"We've put together a spectacular lineup of iconic and world-class tribute bands for our first concert series," Allianz Field Vice President of Booking and Event Sales Emily Kopp said in a statement. "We can't wait to see fans fill the Great Lawn, feel the energy and create lasting memories throughout the summer season."
Dig deeper:
The series kicks off with Palladium Entertainment Presents BRIT FLOYD The Moon, The Wall and Beyond on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect an authentic Pink Floyd experience with lighting, pyrotechnics and visual effects.
The series then progresses through the summer with the following shows:
Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m., led by Olivia Mojica and promising a journey through Taylor Swift’s musical era.
Mr. Brightside: The Ultimate Killers Experience on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m., with a lineup of veteran musicians performing songs by alternative rock band The Killers.
Bohemian Queen: A Tribute to Queen Worldwide and Separate Journeys: A Tribute to Journey on Friday, July 31. Separate Journeys are set to perform at 7:30 p.m., and Bohemian Queen at 8:50 p.m.
AM Gold Yacht Rock: Featuring hit songs from the late-1970s through the mid-1980s, will perform on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m., bringing adult-contemporary classics from artists like Hall & Oates and Steely Dan.
SuperSonic: North America’s Tribute to Oasis on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., promising Britpop anthems and fan favorites like "Wonderwall."
Why you should care:
The events mark the first time Allianz Field has hosted a summer concert series, with lineups covering a wide range of musical tastes.
Promoters say that fans can expect each show to deliver "the energy, spectacle and iconic songs of the original artists, with performances designed for sing-alongs and memorable summer nights."
What's next:
Tickets for the public go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. through the Allianz Field website.
The Source: Information provided by Allianz Field.