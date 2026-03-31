Allianz Field Great Lawn Concert Series announced for summer 2026

The Brief Allianz Field is launching its first-ever Great Lawn Concert Series with seven tribute bands performing across six nights in 2026. The lineup features tributes to Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Queen, Journey, Yacht Rock favorites and Oasis. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.



Allianz Field says it will be turning up the volume this summer with its first-ever Great Lawn Concert Series.

Allianz Field Great Lawn Concert Series

What we know:

Allianz Field will host seven tribute bands over six summer nights, featuring music from the late-60s to today’s hits.

The shows will cover pop, rock and adult contemporary genres, organizers have promised.

What they're saying:

"We’re incredibly excited to launch our first-ever summer concert series and welcome world-class artists to our stadium," Allianz Field General Manager Justin Borrell said in a statement. "Allianz Field was built to be a premier entertainment destination, and this concert series shows the growth of being more than just a sports venue; it's a gathering place for music, culture and community."

"We've put together a spectacular lineup of iconic and world-class tribute bands for our first concert series," Allianz Field Vice President of Booking and Event Sales Emily Kopp said in a statement. "We can't wait to see fans fill the Great Lawn, feel the energy and create lasting memories throughout the summer season."

Dig deeper:

The series kicks off with Palladium Entertainment Presents BRIT FLOYD The Moon, The Wall and Beyond on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect an authentic Pink Floyd experience with lighting, pyrotechnics and visual effects.

The series then progresses through the summer with the following shows:

Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m., led by Olivia Mojica and promising a journey through Taylor Swift’s musical era.

Mr. Brightside: The Ultimate Killers Experience on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m., with a lineup of veteran musicians performing songs by alternative rock band The Killers.

Bohemian Queen: A Tribute to Queen Worldwide and Separate Journeys: A Tribute to Journey on Friday, July 31. Separate Journeys are set to perform at 7:30 p.m., and Bohemian Queen at 8:50 p.m.

AM Gold Yacht Rock: Featuring hit songs from the late-1970s through the mid-1980s, will perform on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m., bringing adult-contemporary classics from artists like Hall & Oates and Steely Dan.

SuperSonic: North America’s Tribute to Oasis on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., promising Britpop anthems and fan favorites like "Wonderwall."

Why you should care:

The events mark the first time Allianz Field has hosted a summer concert series, with lineups covering a wide range of musical tastes.

Promoters say that fans can expect each show to deliver "the energy, spectacle and iconic songs of the original artists, with performances designed for sing-alongs and memorable summer nights."

What's next:

Tickets for the public go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. through the Allianz Field website.