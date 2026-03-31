Bruce Springsteen gets First Avenue star after anti-ICE concert, protest song

The Brief Bruce Springsteen’s name was added to First Avenue’s legendary wall of stars. The honor follows his recent performances and advocacy in Minneapolis, speaking out against the presence of ICE agents. His star replaced Los Angeles punk band X, who will be repainted nearby.



First Avenue’s iconic wall of stars just got a little brighter with the addition of Bruce Springsteen’s name, timed to his sold-out concert at Target Center.

First Avenue honors Bruce Springsteen

What we know:

First Avenue staff unveiled Bruce Springsteen’s silver star at ground level on the northwest side of the building, just a few spots down from the red George Floyd star. The reveal happened just hours before Springsteen’s concert at Target Center.

Springsteen earned the honor after his Jan. 30 performance at the anti-ICE protest concert led by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine. Morello is also touring with Springsteen and the E Street Band this spring.

What they're saying:

"In honor of his recent performance in the First Avenue Mainroom and tireless advocacy work for the state of Minnesota, we’re proud to have @springsteen’s name on our wall forever," First Ave staff wrote in social media posts celebrating the new star.

His star replaced that of Los Angeles punk legends X, but club representatives say X will be repainted a few spots over.

"Yup, this one is special. Welcome to the wall, @springsteen," First Avenue CEO and President Dayna Frank also posted to social media

Springsteen in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Springsteen performed "Streets of Minneapolis" for the first time on Jan. 30 at First Ave – a song he quickly released that week in response to Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.

He also played the song at the March 28 "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota State Capitol.

And who could forget, The Boss filmed the music video for "Dancing in the Dark" on June 28 and 29, 1984, at the St. Paul Civic Center in St. Paul.

What's next:

Springsteen will stay in the Twin Cities at least one more night, with a tour kickoff at Target Center on March 31.