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Gustavus Adolphus professor charged with stealing gun parts, ammo from Scheels

By
Published  March 27, 2026 7:09pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

A Gustavus Adolphus College professor is accused of stealing gun parts and ammunition from a Scheels store on several occasions before finally being caught and charged. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A Gustavus Adolphus College professor is charged with stealing gun parts and ammunition from Scheels in Eden Prairie.
    • Staff say the suspect, Aaron Lee Banks, stole from the store on five other occasions in the past month before being caught.
    • Banks is currently on leave from the college, which has said it has arranged to cover his class responsibilities.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Gustavus Adolphus professor is accused of stealing gun parts and ammunition from a Scheels store on several occasions before finally being caught and charged.

Gustavus professor gun ammo, parts theft

What we know:

According to court documents, Aaron Lee Banks, 52, of St. Peter, Minnesota, is charged with one count each of possession of burglary or theft tools and theft.

Court documents state that police responded to the Scheels store on Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie during the evening of March 14 after staff reported a man concealing gun parts and ammunition.

Charges state an employee saw the man, later identified as Banks, use a pocketknife to cut a white box containing an AR-15 trigger off the display peg without unlocking the security lock.

According to the complaint, Banks left the store without paying for or returning the concealed items. Police later apprehended him and recovered a trigger, rifle accessory and a box of ammunition worth just over $540.

Court records say staff at Scheels told police that Banks has stolen from the store on five other occasions in the past month, taking a rifle trigger, a pair of gloves and eight boxes of ammunition. The total value of those items was $754.91, and the store was not able to recover them.

In total, Banks is accused of stealing $1,299.84 worth of unpaid merchandise.

What they're saying:

A statement provided to FOX 9 by representatives of Gustavus Adolphus provided the following:

"Banks is on leave and has made plans to cover his teaching and advising duties," said Gustavus Adolphus College in a statement.

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"The college has not provided further comment on the situation beyond confirming Banks’ leave status.

"Gustavus Adolphus College is working to ensure students are not affected by the professor’s absence by arranging for coverage of his classes and advising responsibilities."

What's next:

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

The Source: Information provided by charges filed in Hennepin County.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesotaEden Prairie