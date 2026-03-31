Minnesota recognizes Farmworkers Day following Cesar Chavez fallout

Until Tuesday, Minnesota had celebrated Cesar Chavez Day on his birthday on March 31st each year for more than a decade.

The Brief Communities are grappling with allegations of sexual abuse against Cesar Chavez. Minnesota lawmakers repealed César Chávez Day unanimously. Governor Tim Walz has since signed a proclamation recognizing Farmworkers Day on March 31, 2026, instead.



Following allegations of sexual abuse against Chavez, Minnesota lawmakers moved quickly to repeal Cesar Chavez Day. Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation recognizing Farmworkers Day instead.

Chavez allegations

The backstory:

The New York Times reported that César Chávez groomed and sexually abused young girls and women, including fellow movement leader Dolores Huerta. Huerta revealed that she was a victim of Chávez's abuse in her 30s.

The allegations against the late farmworker labor leader have prompted actions across the country to cancel the holiday.

Local perspective:

Minnesota lawmakers, civil rights activists, and community members are moving quickly to reclaim the farmworkers' rights movement in the state.

The community is distancing themselves from Chavez. Plus, discussing ways to celebrate the laborers who have made up the movement for decades instead.

Minnesota lawmakers unanimously passed a bill to repeal Cesar Chavez day, which had been recognized in state statute since 2014.

Governor Tim Walz also signed a proclamation recognizing March 31st this year as Farmworkers Day.

Reclaiming the movement

What they're saying:

For many speaking out across the state, it’s personal.

Leaders and community organizers speaking at a news conference last week said they are drawing a line not against their past, but for their future.

"Like many families on the west side of St. Paul, my father's family came to Minnesota and labored in the farm fields, Hollandale and Albert Lea. That history is not distant. It lives within us," said Monica Bravo of West Side Community Organization.

"The movement La Causa. The cause is much bigger than one person," said Ramona Arreguin de Rosales of Academia Cesar Chavez.

"Highlighting the important contributions of farmworkers, sacrifices made by immigrants and their families," said Rep. Liish Kozlowski (DFL-Duluth).

What's next:

There are efforts to rename a street named after Chavez in St. Paul and a smaller avenue in Minneapolis, as well as a St. Paul charter school bearing his name.