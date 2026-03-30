No Kings counterprotester charged after allegedly punching man in front of child

The Brief Zak X is charged with felony assault and wearing a bulletproof vest during a protest in Bloomington on Saturday, March 28. Authorities alleges he punched a man in the nose, causing serious injury, and was found with weapons and protective gear. He remains in custody with bail set at $75,000.



A 36-year-old St. Cloud man is facing felony charges after police say he punched another man during a No Kings protest and was found with a bulletproof vest and weapons.

No Kings protest turns violent

What we know:

According to charges filed in Hennepin County Court, officers responded to the intersection of American Boulevard and Penn Avenue South on Saturday, March 28, after reports of an assault during a No Kings protest.

Thousands of No Kings protests were held nationwide on Saturday, including dozens in Minnesota. The protest in St. Paul drew more than 100,000 people, according to law enforcement.

The complaint states police identified the suspect as Zak X, who was participating as a counterprotester and was livestreaming the event. Officers say X was recording protesters and allegedly pointed his camera at a child, prompting the child’s father to push the phone away.

Police say X then punched the man in the nose, breaking it and requiring surgery. Officers arrested X at the scene and found he was wearing a bulletproof vest under his sweatshirt and carrying a can of OC spray. His left hand was bleeding, and he received medical attention.

Zak X claims self-defense

The other side:

Police later searched X’s vehicle and found a loaded Sabre airsoft gun, two packages of projectiles, THC cigarettes, a pepper spray keychain, Mechanix "Mpact" gloves and a black facemask. The gloves matched those worn during the assault, and are marketed for military and law enforcement use.

The criminal complaint notes X admitted to punching the man but claimed self-defense, saying the man "lunged" for his phone. Video reviewed by police showed the man advancing toward X, and making a swinging motion at the phone. Police say X had space to retreat before punching.

X has a pending assault case from December 2025, and is currently in custody. Officers say the protest had drawn a crowd and tensions were high between protesters and counterprotesters.

The backstory:

According to the complaint, X told officers he wore body armor and carried chemical irritant because he is a "public figure" and believed he needed protection. Police say both social media and bystander videos were reviewed as part of the investigation.

X faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each felony count if convicted.

State Capitol No Kings protest

Dig deeper:

Thousands gathered outside the State Capitol for the No Kings rally on Saturday, joining millions nationwide in a protest against President Donald Trump and his policies.

According to Indivisible Twin Cities, eight million people took part in more than 3,300 rallies across all 50 states Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol estimated 100,000 people gathered outside the State Capitol, which served as the flagship site for the national movement.

FOX 9 was on the ground at the State Capitol, where people said they felt it was necessary to show up after 3,000 federal agents were sent to Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge. The rallies come ahead of the midterm elections in November, and both parties are watching closely.

Indivisible Twin Cities says they are working with their national organization for a national strike planned for May 1.