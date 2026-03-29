Public visitation for Jessi Pierce and her children set for Sunday afternoon

The Brief The public visitation for the beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce, who was found dead with her three children after a fire broke out at their White Bear Lake home, is set for Sunday afternoon. The visitation is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home in White Bear Lake. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.



A public visitation is being held on Sunday for community members to pay their respects to Jessi Pierce, a beloved Minnesota hockey reporter, as well as her three children, who were all found dead in their home after it caught on fire in White Bear Lake.

READ MORE: Wild players, staff shocked after Jessi Pierce’s death in White Bear Lake fire

Public visitation for Jessi Pierce and her children

Local perspective:

The public visitation for Jessie Pierce and her children will be at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home in White Bear Lake from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

The memorial pages for Jessi and her children highlight the joy they brought to the people around them.

Jessi is remembered as a passionate mother who always made sure the family was out making memories together.

Her 8-year-old son, Hudson, was a curious and passionate learner who loved exploring new things.

Cayden, her 6-year-old son, was a playful and funny child who loved to make people laugh.

Avery, at just 4-years-old, was a princess from day one who loved dancing and pretty dresses.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fatal fire: Mike Hinrichs shares statement

What you can do:

Contributions to her to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family can be made through the GoFundMe here.

White Bear Lake fatal fire

The backstory:

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say there is no evidence to show that the fire was intentionally set.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fatal fire: Search warrant reveals new details

The search warrant shows investigators are looking at all possible causes as they work to determine how the fire started.

Officials filed the warrant with a list of possible items they’re looking for, including ignitable liquids, extension cords, candles, chemicals that could start or accelerate a fire, along with materials that may have helped flames spread. They’re also examining electrical wiring, gas lines, and household appliances, in addition to searching for any signs of tampering, forced entry or missing items.

The White Bear Lake Fire Department, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, said they are dedicating all possible resources to the investigation.