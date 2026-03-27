Proposed St. Paul immigration ordinance aims to guide city response and reporting

The Brief The St. Paul City Council introduced a new policy to strengthen the immigration separation ordinance between the city and the federal government. The ordinance aims to equip city employees with "consistent guidance" on how to respond to federal immigration enforcement. The council says the ordinance used input from multiple city departments as well as community calls for stronger policies.



The St. Paul City Council introduced a new policy aimed at giving city employees, including police, consistent guidance on responding to and reporting on federal immigration enforcement.

The ordinance was introduced on Thursday and a unanimous vote laid the ordinance over for second reading, which is set for April 1.

READ MORE: St. Paul mayor signs ordinance to prohibit ICE from being on city property

New St. Paul ordinance on immigration enforcement

What they're saying:

The council introduced an ordinance to the Administrative Code, focusing on better training, reporting, and accountability for city staff when it comes to federal immigration enforcement.

St. Paul has had a separation ordinance in place since 2004 that prohibits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, but city leaders say this ordinance would strengthen that policy and increases transparency.

A news release from the council states that, "By strengthening our internal systems for training and reporting, Chapter 44A ensures that all city employees and supervisors — especially public safety staff — feel fully supported and trained for their roles during federal immigration enforcement actions."

The council adds the proposed ordinance comes in direct response to community calls for stronger policies following an ICE raid in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood back in November 2025.

READ MORE: St. Paul ICE raid: Leaders call for investigation into police use of force

That incident raised questions about the St. Paul Police Department's use-of-force policy after officers used crowd-control measures, including pepper balls, less-lethal munitions and chemical irritants, on people who gathered in response to the ICE operation.

Why you should care:

The proposed ordinance would also put new systems in place for public reporting and regular updates to city leadership.

It would also ban the use of city-owned properties for federal immigration actions, limit access to non-public city spaces, ban masks, and require visible identification of insignia.

City leaders say this also adds protection for residents and fills the gap in existing policies.

Dig deeper:

The ordinance states St. Paul police, along with the fire department when applicable, must submit an annual report related to calls for service related to civil immigration enforcement.

City officials also say they will implement a policy that establishes an internal reporting mechanism for city employees to "document any interaction involving civil immigration enforcement activity that occurs on city property, at a city work site, on a city lot, or in a city vehicle." However, this policy would not apply to city employees.

The full staff report summary of the proposed ordinance can be viewed below: