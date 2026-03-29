JD Vance: Ilhan Omar ‘definitely committed immigration fraud’

The Brief Vice President JD Vance, appearing on Benny Johnson's podcast over the weekend, accused Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of committing immigration fraud. Vance and the Trump Administration have repeatedly accused Omar, a Congresswoman in the Fifth District, of marrying her brother to obtain U.S. citizenship. Omar responded, calling the accusation "a ridiculous lie."



The Republic of Somaliland is calling for Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to be extradited after Vice President JD Vance accused her of committing immigration fraud.

Vance accuses Ilhan Omar of immigration fraud

The backstory:

Vance appeared on conservative Benny Johnson’s podcast over the weekend, where he accused the Minnesota lawmaker of fraud.

"Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America. She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters at the center of the Somali community," Vance told Johnson.

Omar has been at odds with the Trump Administration and the White House multiple times over accusations that she married her brother to obtain U.S. citizenship. FOX 9 looked into those allegations, and found no evidence that can corroborate that.

Omar calls allegations ‘a ridiculous lie’

The other side:

Omar responded to Vance’s allegations on Sunday, via FOX News.

"This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media," the statement said. "This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party’s unpopular war of choice, increasing gas prices, and rapidly dropping polling numbers."

Omar sprayed at town hall

Local perspective:

In late January, Omar held a town hall where after calling for then DHS Sec. Kristi Noem to resign over Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities, an attendee stood up and sprayed Omar with a liquid.

The man, later identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, was charged with threats of violence and assault for the attack. The Hennepin County complaint alleges that Kazmierczak told Omar that "you should f--king die" during the attack.

Trump on Omar: ‘Throw her the hell out’

Why you should care:

President Trump made an appearance in Pennsylvania last December, where he highlighted Minnesota’s ongoing issues with fraud.

Trump said in the appearance she married her brother, and "she should get the hell out."

"You know, that's called the Great Big Minnesota scam with one of the dumbest governors ever in history. I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, a little turban. I love her, she comes in, does nothing but bitch. She's always complaining. She comes from a country where, I mean, it's considered about the worst country in the world, right?" Trump said. "They have nothing. She comes to our country and she’s always complaining about the constitution allows me to do this. We ought to get her the hell out, she married her brother in order to get in. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister, if I married my sister to get my citizenship? Do you think I would last about two hours, or would it be less? She married her brother to get in, therefore she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out, throw her the hell out."