I-35W southbound closed late Sunday night due to emergency situation
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LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Southbound lanes of I-35W were closed Sunday night due to some type of emergency situation in the area of Blaine and Lino Lakes.
I-35W southbound closed
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-35W are closed between the I-35 split in Columbus and Exit 33 at Lexington Avenue Northeast in Blaine.
The first report of the closure was posted on the MnDOT site at 9:45 p.m. and the closure was only expected to last until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.
What we don't know:
The exact circumstances of the closure weren't clear. Traffic cameras show a truck stopped on the shoulder and several emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the scene.