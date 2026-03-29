Expand / Collapse search

I-35W southbound closed late Sunday night due to emergency situation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 29, 2026 10:20pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Emergency vehicles blocked I-35W southbound in Lino Lakes Sunday night.
    • The closure was expected to last only a couple of hours.
    • The circumstances for the closure were unclear.

LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Southbound lanes of I-35W were closed Sunday night due to some type of emergency situation in the area of Blaine and Lino Lakes.

I-35W southbound closed

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-35W are closed between the I-35 split in Columbus and Exit 33 at Lexington Avenue Northeast in Blaine.

The first report of the closure was posted on the MnDOT site at 9:45 p.m. and the closure was only expected to last until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the closure weren't clear. Traffic cameras show a truck stopped on the shoulder and several emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the scene.

TrafficBlaineLino LakesColumbus