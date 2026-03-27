White Bear Lake fatal fire: Search warrant reveals new details

The Brief A recently released search warrant details the scene, the challenges first responders faced and the evidence being sought in the deadly White Bear Lake house fire. The fire claimed the life of Jessi Pierce, a hockey reporter, and her three children. Authorities have not determined what caused the fire or the official causes of death for the victims, but say they have found no evidence it was set intentionally.



A search warrant released this week outlines the types of items authorities are searching for as they investigate the deadly house fire in White Bear Lake that claimed the lives of beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children.

Deadly house fire

The backstory:

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue, which is just off White Bear Avenue north of County Road E.

The search warrant, made public Wednesday, said responding officers could see "flames shooting up dozens of feet in the air" from the adjacent streets. Once at the home, they described finding a "fully engulfed house with flames erupting from the center of the dwelling."

A police sergeant encountered "intense flames, smoke and heat" that prevented officers from entering the home, the warrant said. Fire crews were also unable to get inside because of the flames while attempting to breach the front door for rescue efforts.

Once the flames were extinguished, fire and police crews searched the home that had been "extensively damaged." The search warrant states the three kids and one adult were located in the main living area at the front of the home near the entryway.

When officers were trying to find out who may be in the home, they called a number associated with the address. A male identified himself as the homeowner and said he was about to board a flight home. Officers asked if anyone was supposed to be in the house and the homeowner explained his wife and three children should be inside.

The cause of the fire and the victims’ official causes of death have not yet been determined.

The victims have been identified as Jessi (Pierce) Hinrichs, Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrich, 4.

Searching for evidence

Dig deeper:

The search warrant shows investigators are looking at all possible causes as they work to determine how the fire started.

Officials filed the warrant with a list of possible items they’re looking for, including ignitable liquids, extension cords, candles, chemicals that could start or accelerate a fire, along with materials that may have helped flames spread. They’re also examining electrical wiring, gas lines, and household appliances, in addition to searching for any signs of tampering, forced entry or missing items.

Authorities are collecting charred wood, metal samples and other materials to help determine how hot the fire burned. The warrant further allows investigators to review vehicles and documents related to activities around the time of the fire.

The White Bear Lake Fire Department previously said there had been no evidence found that the fire was intentionally set, and that the fire department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are dedicating all possible resources to the investigation.