Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested for burglary in Becker County

A Democratic senator representing Woodbury, Minnesota, has been arrested for first-degree burglary in Becker County.

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) was booked in the Becker County Jail on Monday.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd tells FOX 9 they responded around 4:45 a.m. to a homeowner reporting a burglary. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home, later identified as Mitchell.

As of Monday afternoon, Mitchell remained behind bars. Chief Todd says the department has forwarded its reports to the Becker County Attorney, who will decide on charges.

Elected in 2022, Mitchell is serving her first term as a DFL state senator. She is the vice chair of the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee.

Before entering politics, Mitchell was a television meteorologist in the Twin Cities. She also serves as a lieutenant commander in the Air National Guard.