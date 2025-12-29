Sen. Hoffman announces reelection bid: 'Tired of the vitriol'

The Brief Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman says he will seek reelection. The announcement comes a little more than six months after a targeted attack was aimed at Hoffman and his family. In a statement accompanying a campaign page, Sen. Hoffman said, "We have seen first hand where hate and dehumanization can lead."



A little more than six months after an attack that nearly left him and his wife dead, Minnesota Senator John Hoffman has announced he will run for reelection.

Sen. Hoffman announces reelection

What we know:

First announced in a social media post that accompanied a campaign page with a fundraising goal of $10,000 by Dec. 31, Sen. Hoffman said that seeing firsthand how "Minnesotans are tired of the vitriol" led to the decision.

"We have seen first hand where hate and dehumanization can lead. My family survived it," the post reads. "Leadership matters. Decency matters. Speaking up matters. If you believe in a Minnesota rooted in dignity, compassion, and courage and want to help push back against the noise, your donation makes a difference. I am seeking re-election to keep leading with dignity."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

On June 14, 2025, Hoffman and his wife were shot in their home, but managed to survive the attack allegedly perpetrated by Vance Boelter.

DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were fatally shot during what law enforcement has since called a "targeted" shooting of political violence.