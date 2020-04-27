Semi tanker hauling flammable liquid rolls over on I-94 ramp in St. Paul

Crews are diverting traffic along westbound I-94 in St. Paul after a semi tanker hauling a flammable liquid rolled over on a ramp.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the tanker rolled over on the Mounds Boulevard ramp from westbound I-94. It was hauling 6,500 gallons of isobutyl alcohol, a chemical compound which can be used as a solvent.

A portion of westbound I-94 is closed as crews and the St. Paul Fire Department complete the cleanup. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

No one was injured in the crash.

