Semi driver dies after truck rolls over in ditch off I-94

A truck driver was killed Wednesday when his truck went off I-94 in Wright County and rolled into a ditch.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the 64-year-old driver was headed east on I-94 near Silver Creek Township, Minnesota around 3:15 p.m. when the Freightliner truck went off the southside of the roadway and into the ditch.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control. However, troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Cleanup following the crash took hours with crews calling in a crane to help lift the truck out of the ditch.