Second person guilty as part of Inver Grove Heights 'erotic massage' homicide

A second person has pled guilty to murder for a deadly shooting in Inver Grove Heights that allegedly escalated from a confrontation that started with a call for an "erotic massage".

Fotini Anest West, 25, of Minneapolis, has pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Michael Chang-Beom Lee at his home in Inver Grove Heights on September 24, 2022.

According to police, on Sept. 25, 2022, officers responded to the 2100 block of 78th Court E for a 911 hang-up call from a home at 2:07 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead on the floor, according to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle from leaving the area and arrested three occupants - two men and a woman - after determining that they had been involved in the incident.

In January, Logan Slack, age 25, pled guilty to a count of second-degree murder.

Police arrested Slack that night during a traffic stop a short distance from the crime scene, after a neighbor reported seeing an SUV pull away from the home shortly before police arrived.

In the charges against Slack, police said Slack told them he had dropped Anest West off at the home to perform an "erotic massage".

However, Slack claimed that the victim had assaulted West and canceled payment for the massage.

Slack claimed, after West had come out of the residence, the pair went back in, with Slack carrying a gun from his SUV. Breaking through a back door, Slack said the victim ran into the bathroom and locked the door. Slack said he broke a hole in the door.

Charges state Slack said the victim called 911 and later reached through the hole and grabbed West. At that point, according to the complaint, Slack said he fired his revolver.

Inside Slack's SUV, officers said they found the revolver and the victim's cell phone.

A sentencing hearing for West is currently set for May 3, 2023.