Police arrest three suspects after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home

Inver Grove Heights police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a home early Saturday.

Police responded to the 2100 block of 78th Court E for a 911 hangup call from a home at 2:07 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead on the floor, according to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle from leaving the area and arrested three occupants — two men and a woman — after determining that they had been involved in the incident.

The group of suspects consisted of:

A 25-year-old man from Minneapolis arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He was booked into the Dakota County Jail.

A 25-year-old woman from Minneapolis arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. She was also booked into the Dakota County Jail.

A 30-year-old man from Minneapolis arrested for aiding and abetting the murder. He booked at the Dakota County Jail and was then released.

The police said the incident was not random and there is no threat to the public. FOX 9 does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Officer will release the identity of the victim and the cause of death.