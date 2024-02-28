Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff coming to Twin Cities

article

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.

The White House says Emhoff will be in Minneapolis on Thursday to participate in political events and visit the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday.

Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg is joining Emhoff on Friday as part of the Investing in America Tour, where Emhoff is set to speak about the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in transportation infrastructure.

The second gentleman last visited Minnesota in May 2023 with Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to celebrate National Small Business Week.