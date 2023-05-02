Second Gentleman, Small Business Administrator coming to Minneapolis

article

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman are coming to Minneapolis on Wednesday to celebrate National Small Business Week.

The White House says Emhoff and Guzman will participate in several events to highlight small businesses in the Twin Cities.

The Second Gentleman and Administrator Guzman have a packed schedule during their visit. To start the day, the pair will participate in a roundtable with small business community leaders, meet the National Small Business Person of the Year, and speak at the Small Business Week Awards Ceremony.

In the afternoon, Emhoff and Guzman will head out to Eden Prairie to meet with small business owners at Asia Mall and then wrap up their trip by meeting with staff and touring Sciencix Inc, the National Exporter of the Year.

The upcoming visit builds upon President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meeting at the White House with small business owners from all 50 states.