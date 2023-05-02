Second Gentleman, Small Business Administrator coming to Minneapolis

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, Koochiching County, Mower County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Second Gentleman, Small Business Administrator coming to Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Politics
FOX 9
article

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 11: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternative crop of image #1352746092) US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff arrive at the Elysee Palace for the inaugural dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum on Novem (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman are coming to Minneapolis on Wednesday to celebrate National Small Business Week.

The White House says Emhoff and Guzman will participate in several events to highlight small businesses in the Twin Cities. 

The Second Gentleman and Administrator Guzman have a packed schedule during their visit. To start the day, the pair will participate in a roundtable with small business community leaders, meet the National Small Business Person of the Year, and speak at the Small Business Week Awards Ceremony.

In the afternoon, Emhoff and Guzman will head out to Eden Prairie to meet with small business owners at Asia Mall and then wrap up their trip by meeting with staff and touring Sciencix Inc, the National Exporter of the Year.  

The upcoming visit builds upon President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meeting at the White House with small business owners from all 50 states. 

Related

St. Paul's Afro Deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year
article

St. Paul's Afro Deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year

A Minnesota man who immigrated to the U.S. and built a successful food business was named Monday as the National Small Business Person of the Year.