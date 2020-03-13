Season cut short for U-15 hockey team that overcame 'Mighty Ducks' situation
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus have impacted everything from high school sports to professional leagues.
And, for one team from Carver County, the cancellations meant a disappointing end to an unlikely season.
Friday, the U-15 State Hockey Tournament in Rochester was cancelled. A blow to a team from Chaska-Chanhassen after a bizarre year. They had to combine with Eden Prairie to get enough players to compete.
At the start of the year, they didn't have a coach or goalie -- truly a “Mighty Ducks” situation.
Despite all that, the girls won hearts along with games and had a chance at a championship, just to have their unlikely run cut short.
Dawn Mitchell has more from the players and their coach.