Season cut short for U-15 hockey team that overcame ‘Mighty Ducks’ situation

Precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus have impacted everything from high school sports to professional leagues.

And, for one team from Carver County, the cancellations meant a disappointing end to an unlikely season.

Friday, the U-15 State Hockey Tournament in Rochester was cancelled. A blow to a team from Chaska-Chanhassen after a bizarre year. They had to combine with Eden Prairie to get enough players to compete.

At the start of the year, they didn't have a coach or goalie -- truly a “Mighty Ducks” situation.

Despite all that, the girls won hearts along with games and had a chance at a championship, just to have their unlikely run cut short.

Dawn Mitchell has more from the players and their coach.