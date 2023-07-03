Dive team pulls man from Buffalo, Minn. lake

article

A man was pulled from a lake in Buffalo, Minnesota after a search Monday afternoon.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office was called at 4:15 p.m. for a possible drowning along Pulaski Road on the east side of Lake Pulaski.

The sheriff's office along with crews from the Buffalo Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene. Shortly after 5 p.m., a dive team from the sheriff's office found a man underwater and pulled him to shore.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the man before he was transported by Allina Ambulance.

The incident is under investigation. The man's condition is not currently known.