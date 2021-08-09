Search continues for Isanti woman last seen on Aug. 5

article

People are gathering in Isanti to search for any sign of missing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.

Sunday, 200 people came together. On Monday, another 30 to 40 people united to help find her.

Vangrinsven hasn't been seen since Thursday. She was last seen near the Isanti VFW. She didn’t show up for work the next day and her car was found still parked at the VFW. Search crews say they're doing everything they can to try and find her.

"We have had a helicopter out, drones, people on foot," said Nathan Kazlec, one of the leaders of the search efforts. "We’ve had people on horseback, canoe, motorboats, walking. So, we have a lot of people out."

Vangrinsven was last seen wearing a Twins T-shirt and jean shorts. She is described as 5'3" tall with light brown hair.

Police say her phone is off and its last known location was in southwestern Isanti County.

Anyone with information should call the Isanti Police Department 763-444-4761 or Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 763-689-2141.

