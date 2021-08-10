Body found in Isanti County believed to be missing woman

article

A body found on an Isanti County property is believed to be the missing Isanti woman, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday evening, investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 block of 261st Avenue NW in Athens Township. During the search, officials found a deceased woman on the property. While the medical examiner will be making the formal identification, officials believe the woman is 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.

Vangrinsven was last seen on Aug. 5. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, she left the Isanti VFW with a person to go to the Dugout Bar in Bethel. Authorities were told Vangrinsven was later driven back to the area near the Isanti VFW. Vangrinsven didn’t show up for work the next day and her car was found still parked at the VFW.

Search efforts for Vangrinsven have been underway for the past several days. Volunteers have searched areas surrounding Isanti while on horseback, ATVs and on foot.

The case remains under investigation. The medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.

No one is in custody at this time.