School closings, early dismissals with snow forecast in Minnesota

District 196, which covers areas in Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan, says classes are canceled for Friday with snow expected along with the ongoing bus driver shortage creates trouble for the district.

A system moving through on Friday is expected to bring inches of snow to areas of southern Minnesota, particularly in areas directly south of the Twin Cities.

In a message on Thursday, the district says all classes, including online classes, are canceled along with all elementary and middle school afterschool activities and events, school-age care, community education activities, adult basic education, transition plus, early childhood special education, and childhood family education.

You can track school closings as they come in on our website at fox9.com/closings

A decision on high school evening events and activities will be made Friday afternoon, district officials added.

Advertisement

While District 196 is canceling classes, several other districts are planning early closures, including: Shakopee Public Schools, District 191 (Burnsville-Eagan-Savage), Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, Edina Public Schools, and Lakeville Area Schools.