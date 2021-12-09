Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Mower County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Fillmore County, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Redwood County, Renville County

School closings, early dismissals with snow forecast in Minnesota

Published 
Updated 6:10PM
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - District 196, which covers areas in Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan, says classes are canceled for Friday with snow expected along with the ongoing bus driver shortage creates trouble for the district.

A system moving through on Friday is expected to bring inches of snow to areas of southern Minnesota, particularly in areas directly south of the Twin Cities.

In a message on Thursday, the district says all classes, including online classes, are canceled along with all elementary and middle school afterschool activities and events, school-age care, community education activities, adult basic education, transition plus, early childhood special education, and childhood family education.

You can track school closings as they come in on our website at fox9.com/closings

A decision on high school evening events and activities will be made Friday afternoon, district officials added.

While District 196 is canceling classes, several other districts are planning early closures, including: Shakopee Public Schools, District 191 (Burnsville-Eagan-Savage), Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, Edina Public Schools, and Lakeville Area Schools.