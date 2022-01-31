School bus driver gets nearly 3.5 years in prison for deadly hit and run

The Big Lake, Minnesota man convicted of hitting and killing a woman with a school bus in March of 2020 has been sentenced in the case.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Rynders will serve 41 months behind bars for the deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Park.

Rynders pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash. Police said Rynders was driving a school bus along Humboldt Avenue North shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 when he hit the victim.

Another driver witnessed the crash and stopped his vehicle. He yelled to Rynders to call 911. However, police said Rynders instead climbed back into the school bus and drove away. Prosecutors say Rynders never called 911. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from the bus, along with a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera, captured the deadly crash.