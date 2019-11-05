Sanders, University of Minnesota agreed to $40K rental fee for Sunday's rally

article

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign and the University of Minnesota agreed on a $40,274 fee for Sanders' rally Sunday night at Williams Arena, according to a facility use agreement obtained by FOX 9 through an open records request.

A university spokesman says the final cost is not confirmed, but Sanders' campaign has agreed to pay.

The fee includes $16,020 for 30 police officers and $9,000 to rent Williams Arena for a day and a half. Covering the arena's iconic raised floor was "included" for no extra charge, according to the agreement.

The university handled security for the Sanders event itself, without asking for assistance from Minneapolis Police, a school spokesman has said.

The total fee is a fraction of the $530,000 estimate that Minneapolis had given President Donald Trump’s campaign for security costs before Trump’s Oct. 10 rally at Target Center.

As of Monday – 25 days after the event – the city still had not sent anyone a final bill for securing Trump’s event that night.

