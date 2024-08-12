Safe Harbor Program increasingly supporting at-risk youth: Report

A newly released evaluation report by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has found the Safe Harbor Program has been successful in supporting youth who have been exploited, or victims of sex trafficking.

What we know

According to the evaluation, from 2021 to 2023, the Safe Harbor Program reported "high levels of satisfaction" from those who have utilized its support services.

A survey of youth found that 95% said they were satisfied with the organization from which they received Safe Harbor services, and 80% said they were satisfied with the services they received, the evaluation conducted by the Improve Group found.

Between April 2021 and March 2023, Safe Harbor enrolled 1,494 clients in the program – an increase from the previous three-year evaluation. In 2019-2021, statistics show that 1,200 were enrolled, and 1,279 were enrolled in 2017-19.

"It’s encouraging to see the positive impact of Minnesota’s Safe Harbor approach, as we, at the health department, and our colleagues in human services and law enforcement, work to address the serious problem of sexual exploitation," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a statement accompanying the evaluation. "The youth who participate in Safe Harbor services are resilient and want trauma-informed and culturally responsive services that help them reach independence through meeting basic needs, case management and housing."

The multi-agency, statewide initiative is designed to meet the needs of sex-trafficked and exploited young people through age 24, and in recent years has increased its services – including housing – to those in need.

Digging deeper

Under Minnesota’s Safe Harbor law that went into effect in 2011, sexual exploitation and sex trafficking victims and survivors are protected from criminal prosecution.

According to MDH, the average age of survivors served by the Safe Harbor Program was 18-years-old.

Greater Minnesota sees a higher rate of youth served, with 63% clients compared to the Twin Cities metro area with 37%.

Of survivors surveyed, 77% were female, 11% identified as male and 12% as transgender or gender non-conforming.