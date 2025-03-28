White Bear Lake driver in fatal hit-and-run goes to police because mom told him to: Charges

The Brief A 72-year-old woman is dead after she was struck while crossing an intersection in White Bear Township. A 46-year-old man turned himself in at the police station 20 minutes after fleeing the scene, police said. The man is facing multiple felony charges, including criminal vehicular homicide.



A 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in White Bear Township on Thursday.

Christopher Olson, 46, of White Bear Lake, has been charged with several counts of criminal vehicular homicide after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash and then showed up at the police station with his mother after she convinced him to turn himself in, the criminal complaint says.

Fatal White Bear Township hit-and-run

The backstory:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the woman, 72, was struck at the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who reported a man was driving a Kia SUV north on White Bear Parkway while the woman was in the crosswalk. Despite other vehicles stopping, the SUV driver reportedly drove through the intersection without slowing down.

The criminal complaint states the woman was then struck at the intersection and "flew 30 yards in the air and hit the pavement, rolling several times on her side." The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver did not stop, charges state.

Authorities say about 20 minutes later, a man, identified as Olson, arrived at the White Bear Lake Police Department with his mother. Olson admitted to being the driver of the Kia SUV and that he struck the pedestrian, according to the complaint.

Olson was found to have a 0.154 BAC after a preliminary breath test, charges said. Minnesota's legal driving limit is 0.08 BAC.

Authorities also found a loaded handgun in Olson's vehicle and determined he did not have a permit to carry.

The complaint notes Olson also has two prior DWI convictions, in 2009 and 2012.

He is charged with three different counts of criminal vehicular homicide, including operating a vehicle with negligence, driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more and leaving the scene after causing a collision.

What they're saying:

During the field sobriety test, Olson reportedly said "I've had something to drink, I've admitted it" and also said he couldn't stand on one leg when he was getting instructions for the sobriety test, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that after being read his Miranda rights, Olson admitted to drinking four shooter bottles of vodka after finishing work and that he was driving north on White Bear Parkway with cruise control set at 40 mph.

Olson also told police he was not paying attention, hit someone crossing the road and went to his mother's home nearby because he panicked. The complaint states Olson was convinced by his mother to turn himself in at the police department.

During the interview, Olson acknowledged he is prescribed Trazodone and that he takes two pills before going to bed. He added he is also prescribed Clonazepam for anxiety and that he took "a gummy or two" before bed, but that he does not combine the medications with alcohol, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Olson admitted he did not use any intoxicating substances after he fled the scene.