Rotary Convention coming to Minneapolis in 2029

Rotary International will bring its annual convention to Minneapolis in 2029, officials announced on Monday.

The event will be the 120th Rotary International Convention. The large event is expected to bring more than 15,000 people to Minneapolis and create a $30.4 million boost to the city's economy.

Rotary International is one of the world's largest volunteer organizations. Before it comes to Minneapolis, the convention will be hosted by Singapore in 2024, Calgary in 2025, Taiwan in 2026, Honolulu in 2027, and the Philippines in 2028.

Minneapolis has hosted the convention twice in its 100-plus-year history. First, in June 1928 and again in June 1974. Both of those events saw an attendance of about 10,000 people.

This past summer, Minneapolis hosted a convention for fellow service organization Kiwanis International. That convention took place during a busy weekend in Minneapolis when pop star Taylor Swift was also playing a show.